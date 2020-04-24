Cramer Advises His Viewers On Raytheon, Marvell And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer revealed that he is a buyer of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX).

Cramer likes Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI). He sees a reverse head-and-shoulders pattern on its chart.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is a first round pick, said Cramer. He likes its quarter and he is a buyer of the stock.

Cramer doesn't like the chemicals. He is not a buyer of Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE: TROX).

Instead of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR), Cramer would rather own Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD).

Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) is one of the few stocks you can own, said Cramer.