Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Advises His Viewers On Raytheon, Marvell And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 24, 2020 9:07am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer revealed that he is a buyer of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX).

Cramer likes Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI). He sees a reverse head-and-shoulders pattern on its chart.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) is a first round pick, said Cramer. He likes its quarter and he is a buyer of the stock.

Cramer doesn't like the chemicals. He is not a buyer of Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE: TROX).

Instead of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR), Cramer would rather own Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD).

Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) is one of the few stocks you can own, said Cramer.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CCI + RTX)

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Caterpillar, Facebook, Microsoft And More
Cramer Likes Defense Stocks
Raytheon Seems Well Positioned Amid Coronavirus, Says Goldman Sachs
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On MGM Resorts, Starbucks And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 8, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.