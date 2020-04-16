Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Yext, Workday And More

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd.'s (NYSE: TSM) earnings report is going to be OK, but he prefers NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD).

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) stock is crazy and it has been too much of a dice roll, said Cramer.

Cruises have become a public health issue, said Cramer. He would sell Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH).

Cramer would be a buyer of Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT).

There is a chance crude oil drops to $15, said Cramer. He thinks Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) should bounce a little, but that it is not a stock to own.

Cramer is concerned about Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) because he worries about big deals in times of COVID-19.

Cramer is not a buyer of Store Capital Corp (NYSE: STOR). He doesn't want to be a landlord of anything.