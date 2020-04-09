Cramer Weighs In On Uber, Yelp And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) more than Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) because Uber is down a lot.

Cramer likes LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LPLA) at its current price level.

Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) is worth more than $1.5 billion, said Cramer. He explained the stock is reflecting that restaurants are never going to come back and he sees that as a mistake.

The restaurants business is going to be very tough, thinks Cramer. He prefers Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) over Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT).

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) is one of the best stocks in the market because it has a cystic fibrosis drug, said Cramer. He is a buyer of the stock.

Instead of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ: USCR), Cramer would buy Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), because China is coming back. He doesn't expect anything to happen with the infrastructure.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) should be trading at $65 to $70, said Cramer.

Cramer would hold Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE: NAT).