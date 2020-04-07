Market Overview

Stephanie Link Likes Wells Fargo, Coca-Cola, Raytheon And Chevron

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2020
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link spoke about stocks she added to her portfolio.

Link has been adding stocks she considers high quality names, for weeks and some weeks have been better than other. She tried to dollar cost average her portfolio hoping we're going to get through this pandemic in medium to long term.

Link bought Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC), Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ: COKE), Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) and Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX) on their way lower.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is also an opportunity. She said it dropped from $150 to $40. It bounced back to around $63 and she believes it's going to trade higher in a year, along with other quality names.

