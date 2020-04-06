What The Truck: #ThankATrucker (With Video)

On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about the many ways that companies and individuals are stepping up to #thankatrucker.

They've also got huge news concerning the TruckStop.com / SONAR partnership.

Joining them will be Emerge's CEO, Michael Leto, to talk about market disruption.

TriumphPay's VP of Sales, Haley Evans, fills us in on details regarding their upcoming virtual conference. Plus, she shares her perspective on what TriumphPay is seeing during this crisis.

Truck Driver Power's CEO, JT Peters, on the impact this has had on truckers and what TDP is doing to help.

And, Emily Szink on this week's big and little deals concerning class 8 truck orders, food trucks at rest areas, a tiger contacting coronavirus and more.

