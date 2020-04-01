Cramer Weighs In On Peloton, Planet Fitness And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) is very interesting because it's the ultimate stay-at-home stock. He's not sure if people are still going to buy it in case of recession, but at least it has a good thesis.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) is pretty dangerous so Cramer would not buy it.

Cramer likes Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) as a long-term deal, but he thinks it needs a better balance sheet.

We're going into a recession where a lot of things won't be built, said Cramer. Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) was upgraded Tuesday and it yields 4.2%. Cramer would be a buyer if it yields 5%.

Before the pandemic, Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) was one of the Cramer's favorite stocks. Now, there are a lot of bad things for business and Cramer wants to wait and see what happens.