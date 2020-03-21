Barron's Picks And Pans: Big Tech Picks, Bank Stocks Large and Small And More

This weekend's Barron's discusses what may change in terms of health care resources.

Other featured articles look at banks big and small, doomed industries and bargain tech giants.

Also, a technical outlook for stocks and some wild economic predictions.

"A New Deal for Health Care" by Josh Nathan-Kazis points out that calls are growing louder for the White House to ramp up resources to fight the coronavirus. See what that could mean for medical device maker Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) and many others.

Andrew Bary's "Big Banks Are Getting a Real-Life Stress Test" shows why Barron's thinks Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) and its peers could be pillars of strength thanks to the preparations they made in the wake of the financial crisis.

In "The Coronavirus Crisis Could Wipe Out Entire Industries. These Are the Ones at Risk," Avi Salzman looks at why some businesses probably will have disappeared when the world emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. Will Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: SLB) be among them?

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Technical analysis offers unique insights into market trends, especially in times of chaos. So says "3 Market Technicians Size Up the Outlook for Stocks" by Lauren R. Rublin. What do the charts say about oil, emerging markets, health care and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT)?

In Jack Hough's "A Few Good Stocks, Some Wild Economic Predictions," see why investors now should look for companies with enduring financial strength. And find out if that includes Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD).

See also: Where Does The Market Go From Here? Keep An Eye On This Crucial S&P 500 Level

"Big Tech — the Growth Play — Is Now a Defensive Stalwart" by Eric J. Savitz discusses how the coronavirus has created a rare opportunity to buy dominant tech companies like Apple Inc. (NYSE: AAPL) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) on the cheap.

Government policy, not the usual factors such as valuation, will drive the stock market for a while, according to Leslie P. Norton's "How to Invest in a Time of Turmoil." Are Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) or PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) worth considering now?

In "4 Regional Banks That Have Seen Big Insider Stock Buys Amid the Turmoil," Ed Lin shows why, unlike their larger brethren, PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) and other smaller banks have seen insiders making large open-market purchases of stock.

Also in this week's Barron's:

What lawmakers must do now to avoid a depression

How much good $1,000 stimulus checks will do

Signs of hope in higher Treasury yields

Whether across-the-board dividend cuts are inevitable

Why activist investors are slowed but not stopped

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.