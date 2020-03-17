Two Pros Discuss The $1K Stocks Worth Buying

Out of the 500 stocks that comprise the S&P index, only five trade north of $1,000 per share: Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO), Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) and NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR).

Two experts guested on CNBC's "Trading Nation" to discuss which of these five names should be bought by investors.

AutoZone (NYSE: AZO)

AutoZone's stock has been a "very consistent" winner over the past two decades, even in 2008 and 2009, when the stock showed just a "little bit of a drop," said Danielle Shay, director of options at Simpler Trading.

Over a more recent timeline, the company has shown consistent earnings growth and analysts are expecting another 3% earnings growth in its March 3 earnings report.

AutoZone is also well-positioned to cater to a growing demographic of people wanting to fix up their older cars instead of buying a new one, Shay said. This comes at a time when the economy is starting to "stutter a little bit," she said.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN)

Amazon's stock broke out to a new all-time high in early 2020 and did so in a "very meaningful manner," Miller Tabak chief market strategist Matt Maley said on "Trading Nation."

Amazon's stock still needs to "play catch" with other "high-flying names," as its recent breakout is still shy of what other momentum stocks have shown, he said.

