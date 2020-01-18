Barron's Picks And Pans: Apple, Boeing, Disney, Tesla And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story explains why Dow 30,000 is just the start.

Other featured articles offer a close look at stock picks from some Barron's Roundtable panelists.

Also, the prospects for pharma and biotech stocks under fire and a struggling aerospace and defense giant.

Cover story "The Method Behind the Melt-Up: Why the Dow Won't Stop at 30,000" by Ben Levisohn shares why, as investors reach for yield again and with Dow 30,000 in sight, stocks still have room to run. Does that include the likes of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)?

Barron's Roundtable panelist Rupal Bhansali's makes a case that Apple Inc. (NYSE: AAPL) is disadvantaged on many fronts and trying to play catch-up in "Time to Short Apple, Says Rupal Bhansali. Yes, Short Apple."

In "Disney Stock Looks Attractive for the Next 10 Years, Bill Priest Says," Barron's Roundtable panelist William Priest says that by focusing on creative talent and shared infrastructure, Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) can make a meaningful transition.

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) had more than 100 million premium subscribers last year and is outcompeting Apple, according to "Tesla and Spotify Stock Could Soar Tenfold, James Anderson Says" by James Anderson. See why this Barron's Roundtable panelist likes Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) as well.

In Meryl Witmer's "Bed Bath & Beyond is Ready to Rally Under a New CEO, Meryl Witmer Says," find out why this Barron's Roundtable panelist says Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) will not be an overnight success, but the new CEO can build a strong omnichannel retailer.

See also: AMD Poaches Intel Executive To Spearhead Server Business

"Redfin's Stock Could More Than Double, Says Henry Ellenbogen" by Barron's Roundtable panelist Henry Ellenbogen points out that the average Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) agent closes three times as many transactions as the average real estate agent in the country.

Presidential candidates may have the drug industry in their sights, but executives and investors from Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and others claim they are ready. So says Josh Nathan-Kazis's "Pharma and Biotech Aren't Worried About Democrats' Attacks Against Drugmakers."

In "A Big Contrarian Investor Bought Up Boeing Stock," Ed Lin reveals which boutique investment firm has more than doubled its investment in the embattled aerospace giant Boeing Co (NYSE: BA). See what else this contrarian investor has been buying.

Also in this week's Barron's:

How Barron's beat the stock market last year

Why not all sustainable funds are created equal

Why blank-check companies are too hot for investors to ignore

Whether the trade pact with China is less than meets the eye

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

