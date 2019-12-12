'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For December 12

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jenny Harrington said Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is probably one of the best long term investments she will ever make. She likes its 6.5% dividend yield.

Josh Brown is a buyer of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE: IEMG).

Jon Najarian wants to buy iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index (NYSE: EEM) because he noticed a purchase of the January $45 calls during the show.

Stephen Weiss likes Boeing Co (NYSE: BA). He thinks it is the best trade in his portfolio.