'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For December 12

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 12, 2019 6:31pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jenny Harrington said Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is probably one of the best long term investments she will ever make. She likes its 6.5% dividend yield.

Josh Brown is a buyer of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE: IEMG).

Jon Najarian wants to buy iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index (NYSE: EEM) because he noticed a purchase of the January $45 calls during the show.

Stephen Weiss likes Boeing Co (NYSE: BA). He thinks it is the best trade in his portfolio.

