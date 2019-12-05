Bausch Health, JetBlue And More 'Fast Money' Picks For Dec. 5
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Pete Najarian said JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) is going higher. He explained that there was a huge call options buying in the name on Wednesday.
Tim Seymour thinks the fundamentals of the energy space are improving. He is a buyer of Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSE: XLE).
Steve Grasso has a long position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC). The stock moved sharply higher recently, but he wants to hold his long position.
Guy Adami wants to buy NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ: NLOK).
