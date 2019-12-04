'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs, Slack And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Lebenthal revealed he is bullish on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) because of the CEO, Lourenco Goncalves.

Jon Najarian would not buy Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) ahead of earnings. He would wait for the stock to drop to $18 or $17.

Pete Najarian loves Luckin Coffee Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: LK). He said he was lucky to buy it in low $20s and he has no plans of selling the stock.

Jim Cramer said Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) was oversold when it dropped to $83. He added that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is the best stock in the financial sector, but he also likes Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA).

Meghan Shue sees an opportunity in SPDR S&P Homebuilders (NYSE: XHB) as the sector is trailing the market if you look over a two-year horizon. Shue added that the housing made a positive contribution to GDP for the first time in the 6 quarters.