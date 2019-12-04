Roku, Tesla And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From Dec. 4
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Cramer said Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is inexpensive.
Pete Najarian loves trading options in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and he noticed some call options buying in the name. He doesn't own the stock.
Jon Najarian saw unusual call options activity in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE: CP).
Meghan Shue is a buyer of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLI).
Jim Lebenthal wants to buy Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU).
