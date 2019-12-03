'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Twilio, GE And More

Joe Terranova said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," he still hasn't bought Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO), but he is looking to buy it. He wants to wait for the next earnings report because he needs an explanation regarding the calculation error.

Stephanie Link is still a fan of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). She sees more upside potential.

Sarat Sethi prefers PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) over Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO). He explained that around 50% of PepsiCo's revenue comes from the food side.

Josh Brown would be a buyer of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN).

Pete Najarian owns Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) and he thinks it's a buy. He added that it is probably a little stretched so he would sell calls against the long stock position.