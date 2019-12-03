Cramer Weighs In On Biogen, Caterpillar And More

Jim Cramer spoke on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" about Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB). He is concerned about the stock because a Baird analyst expressed his skepticism about Biogen's Alzheimer's drug.

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a much better company than it was six months ago, said Cramer. If it trades back to $210, he would be willing to buy it.

Cramer would sell some Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) and buy it back at a lower price. He thinks the company isn't going to have a good quarter and he is worried about trade tariffs.

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) has been de-risked and Cramer would buy the stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is cheap, said Cramer. He would start buying it within the next couple of days. He likes Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) more.

Cramer would not buy Tegna (NYSE: TGNA). He thinks it's going to be possible to buy it later at a lower price.