'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Give Their Take On JPMorgan, EA And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he believes there is more room on the upside for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM). He is bullish because it has double-digit revenue growth and 76% percent U.S. revenue exposure.

Jim Lebenthal thinks Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is a buy going into the holiday season. It trades at 20 times earnings and its historical multiple is 24. Lebenthal would be careful and he would wait for the stock to cross $105 as a sign of confirmation that the stock is going towards 24 multiple.

Rob Sechan is worried about iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index (NYSE: EEM). He explained that a comprehensive trade deal is necessary to push the stock higher.

Jenny Harrington prefers Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) over Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON). She has a long position in Caterpillar.

Stephen Weiss believes United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) could move even higher. He closed a part of his long position because the stock has had a big run.