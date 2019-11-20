Market Overview

Cramer Gives His Opinion on Ford, American Tower And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2019 12:00pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer advised his viewer to be careful about Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) dividend. He wants to be sure the company is going to be able to pay the dividend.

Cramer would not stick around PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) for too long.

Instead of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN), Cramer would rather own Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS). He is a bit conservative.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE: BEP) could trade a bit higher, but it has become very expensive, believes Cramer. He can't push it hard.

Cramer is a buyer of American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT). He advised a viewer to own it.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

