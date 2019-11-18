Market Overview

Boeing, Intel And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From Nov. 18

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2019 3:58pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Shannon Saccocia recommended a long position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST).

Stephen Weiss is a buyer of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA).

Josh Brown said he is staying with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG).

Jim Lebenthal said Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) wants to break out to the new high.

Joe Terranova revealed he sold his Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) calls. He is going to get into the stock soon.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Lebenthal Joe Terranova Josh Brown Shannon Saccocia Stephen WeissMedia

© Copyright Benzinga
