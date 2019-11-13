Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Smartsheet, Inmode And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said there are too many cloud-based companies. He is not a buyer of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR).

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE: KL) is a good company, said Cramer. He prefers Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM) and Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD).

Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD) is real speculative stock and it had a big run, said Cramer.

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) reported a bad quarter, thinks Cramer. He needs to talk with the management before he makes the decision.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) is not an expensive stock relative to its history, but it has moved too much, said Cramer.