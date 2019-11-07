Alibaba, FedEx And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For November 7
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Michael Farr said he likes FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX).
Bryn Talkington wants to buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS). She said it has just reached its new high and she likes the stock for the long term.
Jon Najarian is a buyer of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST). He noticed options traders were buying upside calls on Thursday, ahead of earnings.
Stephen Weiss would buy Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA), but he also likes Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC).
Jim Lebenthal thinks Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a buy.
Posted-In: Bryn Talkington CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Lebenthal Jon Najarian Michael Farr Stephen WeissMedia
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.