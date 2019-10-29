'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Intel, Alibaba And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he owns Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) and ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) in the energy space.
Jim Lebenthal is bullish on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF). He said the Chinese-U.S. relations have gotten better, but the stock hasn't fully recovered. He thinks the new plant in Toledo is going to have a positive effect on earnings.
Shannon Saccocia would trim a long position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC).
Liz Young thinks VIX can't trade much lower.
Stephen Weiss bought Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) on Friday.
