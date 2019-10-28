Market Overview

Cramer Advises His Viewers On Del Taco, Tyson Foods And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 28, 2019 12:32pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he would make a switch from Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) to NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA). Investors who think NVIDIA had a big run can pick Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL).

The whole restaurant group is under a lot of pressure, said Cramer. If McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) can drop 15 points, he doesn't want to be in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO).

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is doing a remarkable job, said Cramer. He thinks the stock is trading at an interesting price level.

If Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) trades higher a bit, Cramer would get out of the position.

No one wants to touch the insurance stocks, said Cramer. He believes Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) is an uninvestable situation.

