'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Salesforce, Pfizer And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2019 5:04pm   Comments
Joe Terranova said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" he prefers Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) and ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) over Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY). He added crude oil could rally because positioning is very light.

Stephanie Link advised a viewer to average down on salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM). She sees the stock as a great secular growth story. She would add at the current price, but she is a bit bothered by the valuation.

Jon Najarian owns several casino stocks. He likes MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) because he noticed some unusual call options activity. He added that these stocks have done well in the last couple of weeks, but he expects them to do even better in the fourth quarter.

Pete Najarian owns Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and he has been selling calls against the long stock position. He thinks it has a great pipeline and he is going to hold on to the stock.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Joe Terranova Jon Najarian Pete Najarian Stephanie LinkMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

