BofA, Snap And More 'Fast Money' Picks For October 23

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2019 11:16am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Steve Grasso said he still has a long position in Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP). The stock reported earnings on Tuesday and it's trading more than 4.5% lower on Wednesday.

Karen Finerman would sell upside calls in Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC). She wants to take some money off the table after the stock moved higher.

See Also: User Engagement, Ad Growth In Focus As Sell-Side Reacts To Snap's Q3 Earnings

Dan Nathan is a seller of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSE: SMH). He wants to sell rallies in the name for the next couple of months.

Guy Adami thinks Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) is a buy.

Posted-In: CNBC Dan Nathan Fast Money Final Trade Guy Adami Karen Finerman Steve GrassoMedia

