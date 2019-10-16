Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ally, BofA And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From October 16

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2019 5:06pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova recommended Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) as a buy.

Sarat Sethi is a buyer of Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) after the stock broke out above $30 on earnings.

Jon Najarian wants to buy Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY).

Pete Najarian thinks KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is a buy. He noticed unusual call activity in the name and he decided to jump in the trade.

Stephen Weiss would be a buyer of Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR). He thinks it's oversold.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Joe Terranova Jon Najarian Pete Najarian Sarat Sethi Stephen WeissMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BAC + ALLY)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1%; Tech Data Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Achillion Pharmaceuticals Jumps Following Acquisition News; Natera Shares Plunge
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Bank of America Earnings Beat Expectations
Bank Of America Results Keep Financial Sector Flowing, With Netflix In Focus Later
Wednesday's Market Minute: The Harvey Dent Market
23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

The Practicality Behind Retaining Warehousing Workforce In A Tight Labor Market