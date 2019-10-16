Market Overview

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Synchrony Financial, Newell And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2019 4:49pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he likes Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES), Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) and ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE).

Stephen Weiss wouldn't sell DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC) because he expects to see some positive earnings momentum in the name.

Sarat Sethi would take some profits in Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF). He would be careful about the stock.

Jon Najarian would sell at least a half of a position in Newell Co (NASDAQ: NWL).

Pete Najarian noticed unusual call activity in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDXJ). He owns these calls as protection from a market downturn.

