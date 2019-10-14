Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dan Nathan Is Bullish On Nike

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2019 5:53pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Closing Bell," Dan Nathan revealed his bullish view on Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE). The company reported blowout earnings last month and the stock broke out to the new all-time high, said Nathan. He added that it trades rich to the market and its peers, but it seems that it isn't bothered by a strong dollar, weak demand in China, slow growth and all the things that are bugging others.

Nathan believes that the stock is going to trade to $100 pretty soon and he would be buying it as it moves between $90 at $95. He would also use $90 as a stop on the downside.

Posted-In: Closing Bell CNBC Dan NathanMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKE)

PreMarket Prep Recap: Market-Moving News On Columbus Day
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 14, 2019
Cowen: Nike's Chinese Growth Unthreatened By NBA Turmoil
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Facebook, Nike And More
Shoe Expert: NBA Fallout In China Could Lead To Consumers Ditching Nike, Under Armour
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Dave Fisher Of Gates Corporation Sees The Value Of Data In Unifying Shippers And Carriers