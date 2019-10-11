Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Wendy's

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Wendy's Co (NASDAQ: WEN), which held an analyst day on Friday. At the event, the management announced different growth areas where the company is not present at the moment.

Many options traders became bullish after the announcement and they started buying calls. Around 9,000 contracts of the Oct. $21 calls were purchased in Wendy's Co, in the first half of the session. At the same time, traders started buying the January $20.50 calls. Najarian thinks the stock is going to move higher over the next few weeks.