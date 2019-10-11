Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Wendy's

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2019 5:24pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Wendy's Co (NASDAQ: WEN), which held an analyst day on Friday. At the event, the management announced different growth areas where the company is not present at the moment.

Many options traders became bullish after the announcement and they started buying calls. Around 9,000 contracts of the Oct. $21 calls were purchased in Wendy's Co, in the first half of the session. At the same time, traders started buying the January $20.50 calls. Najarian thinks the stock is going to move higher over the next few weeks.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WEN)

Ari Wald And Mark Tepper Like McDonald's
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 7, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Crude Oil Rises 1%
Here's What Wendy's Franchisees Told Longbow Analysts About The Breakfast Rollout
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Amazon Delivery Partner Cuts More Than 400 Jobs In Texas