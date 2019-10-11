Delta, Cameco And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For October 10

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Sarat Sethi recommended a long position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL). He likes what he heard on the conference call as management said they're investing to grow.

Joe Terranova is a buyer of Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL).

Jim Lebenthal said Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) has consolidated gains since Elliott made his announcement and now it's ready to trade higher.

Jon Najarian noticed that options traders are buying at the money calls in Cameco Corp (NYSE: CCJ).