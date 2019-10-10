'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Lowe's, Micron And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Meghan Shue said she likes SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE: XBI). She thinks it's an area that has less political risk, pretty good earnings, a good innovation pipeline and a lot of room to grow.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is an Amazon-proof stock, said Michael Farr. He added that earnings are going up at a faster rate than housing prices and mortgage rates are coming down. He would buy the stock at the current price level.

Joe Terranova said the 100-day moving average is holding phenomenally well as a support for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG). Right now, the 100-day moving average is at $772. If the stock pulls back on earnings to $772, he would buy it.

Pete Najarian would wait for a pullback in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI).

Jon Najarian sees more upside in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU).