'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Lowe's, Micron And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Meghan Shue said she likes SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE: XBI). She thinks it's an area that has less political risk, pretty good earnings, a good innovation pipeline and a lot of room to grow.
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is an Amazon-proof stock, said Michael Farr. He added that earnings are going up at a faster rate than housing prices and mortgage rates are coming down. He would buy the stock at the current price level.
Joe Terranova said the 100-day moving average is holding phenomenally well as a support for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG). Right now, the 100-day moving average is at $772. If the stock pulls back on earnings to $772, he would buy it.
Pete Najarian would wait for a pullback in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI).
Jon Najarian sees more upside in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU).
Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Joe Terranova Jon Najarian Meghan Shue Michael Farr Pete NajarianMedia
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.