'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Give Their View On Cisco, PayPal And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2019 5:27pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report,", Rob Sechan said that he is underweight the emerging markets broadly because of trade data, weak economic data and high valuations, but he likes Brazil. He would take a wait and see approach in iShares MSCI Brazil Index (NYSE: EWZ) and buy it when an improvement on the trade front appears.

Stephanie Link owns Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO). She likes its dividend yield and management.

Karen Firestone likes Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) because 85% of global payments are still done in cash or checks.

Jon Najarian thinks United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) is probably close to the bottom, but he is not buying it right now.

Pete Najarian would buy Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB).

 

 

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For October 8