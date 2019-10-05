Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Nike, Huami And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) had one of the best quarters that he has seen in ages. He thinks the stock is going higher.

Instead of Huami Corp (NYSE: HMI), Cramer would rather buy Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) because he sees it as the only device company worth owning.

KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) is incredibly undervalued, said Cramer. He would be a buyer.

Cramer doesn't like the textile business so he doesn't want to buy Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI). He knows it's a good company and it has a good yield, but he needs growth.

A lot of people are short Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH), said Cramer. He finds the stock incredibly speculative.