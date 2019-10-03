'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For October 3

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Liz Young said she is looking at the healthcare sector. She thinks most of the bad data on opiates is already priced in. To get a long position in the healthcare space, you could buy Health Care SPDR (NYSE: XLV).

Joe Terranova wants to buy Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO).

Jon Najarian noticed that options traders are buying upside calls in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK). He bought them during the show.

Josh Brown is sticking with Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) for the long term.

Stephen Weiss is a buyer of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ: CG).