'Fast Money' Traders Weigh In On Verizon, Occidental Petroleum And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is going to take out $61.58 price level.

Jim Lebenthal said Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) is in a penalty box because nobody likes the takeover of United Technologies. He would rather own Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC).

Stephanie Link advised a viewer to be patient with UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH). She explained that it's in political crosshairs. She is holding her position in the name.

Jon Najarian sees Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) at $60 by the end of the year.

Pete Najarian owns calls in iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (NYSE: FXI). He is going to hold them.