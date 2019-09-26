'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 26
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said that he likes Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE). It is a momentum name and the momentum is coming back into it, said Terranova. He added that Adobe Inc is one of the best stocks out there on a fundamental basis.
Jim Lebenthal sees more upside for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC). He thinks that it is going to trade up to the $70s and he sees the price level as a great entry point.
Brenda Vingiello wants to buy Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD). She thinks the CEO is going to make new acquisitions that are going to restart the growth.
Rob Sechan would buy Consumer Discretionary SPDR (NYSE: XLY).
Pete Najarian thinks that Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is going higher.
Posted-In: Brenda Vingiello CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Lebenthal Joe Terranova Pete NajarianMedia Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.