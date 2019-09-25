Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Activity In ASHR And Citigroup

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSE:ASHR) and Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

He said that options traders were buying the Oct. $28.50 calls in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF on Wednesday. This options activity looks to him as a massive positioning for a move to the upside.

Around 10,000 contracts of the Oct. $70.50 calls were purchased for around a $1.20, said Najarian. He added that traders were also selling the Oct. $72 calls to reduce risk. Najarian followed both trades and said he is planning to hold them for three weeks.