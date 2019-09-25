Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Activity In ASHR And Citigroup

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2019 6:22pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSE:ASHR) and Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

He said that options traders were buying the Oct. $28.50 calls in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF on Wednesday. This options activity looks to him as a massive positioning for a move to the upside.

Around 10,000 contracts of the Oct. $70.50 calls were purchased for around a $1.20, said Najarian. He added that traders were also selling the Oct. $72 calls to reduce risk. Najarian followed both trades and said he is planning to hold them for three weeks.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianMedia Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (C + ASHR)

Analytics Platform Koyfin Raises $3 Million; CEO Says 'We Want To Have Coverage Of All Global Equities'
Our Startling Prediction, Revisited: New Banking Revolution Based On DLT
Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Microsoft And ASHR
Institutional Investors, From Credit Suisse To Citigroup, Helped Fund Cannabis Companies Last Month
Apple Gets Ready To Unveil New iPhones Later Today, But Lackluster Trading Dominates
Even Financial Announces $25M Funding Round; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance And Student Loan Marketplaces
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Todd Gordon's Costco Trade