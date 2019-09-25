Market Overview

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Advise Their Viewers on eBay, Nike, More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2019 6:15pm   Comments
Joe Terranova spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY). He said that the stock is a hold. He explained that e-commerce continues to grow, but gross merchandising value continues to contract at the company.

Anastasia Amoroso likes iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX). She is a buyer of the semiconductors on the pullback and she expects the sector to return to growth.

Stephen Weiss wouldn't chase Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE). He would wait for a pullback.

Pete Najarian is excited about Boeing Co (NYSE: BA). He thinks that cash flow is going to be back and things could improve for the company.

 

Posted-In: Anastasia Amoroso CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Joe Terranova Pete Najarian Stephen Weiss

© Copyright Benzinga
