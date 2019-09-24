'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Apple, Uber And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he would own Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) for the long term.

Stephanie Link added to her long Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) position. She likes the valuation.

Kourtney Gibson thinks Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) is going to make a comeback. It has become one of the staples in households at this point of time.

Josh Brown believes there is no reason to buy NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA). Its chart is in a no-man's land and there are better setups.

Michael Farr likes CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS). He thinks it's the best in class.