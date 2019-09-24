Cramer Weighs In On PayPal, NextEra And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is terrific. He sees a lot of upside if the company gets it right.

Cramer likes NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE). He thinks that the stock is a winner.

Cramer is a buyer of EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS).

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) has become too hard to make a determination, said Cramer. He wouldn't touch it.

Cramer would take a pass on MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE: MFA). He doesn't know what the company owns.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE: FIS) is a fantastic fintech stock that nobody talks about, said Cramer.

If you want to see dozens of companies looking to take over the fintech space, be sure to check out the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards in New York City on Nov. 19.