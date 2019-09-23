Market Overview

Alphabet, Chipotle And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From September 23

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2019 4:02pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova revealed he was planning to take a small position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) during the session on Monday. He already has a long position in the name.

Jim Lebenthal likes Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). He likes its chart and its valuation.

Jenny Harrington is a buyer of Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL).

Stephen Weiss wants to buy United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI).

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jenny Harrington Jim Lebenthal Joe Terranova Stephen Weiss

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

