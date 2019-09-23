Alphabet, Chipotle And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From September 23
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova revealed he was planning to take a small position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) during the session on Monday. He already has a long position in the name.
Jim Lebenthal likes Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). He likes its chart and its valuation.
Jenny Harrington is a buyer of Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL).
Stephen Weiss wants to buy United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI).
