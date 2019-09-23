Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Thermo Fisher, Funko And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that you can't get a better company than Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO).

Cramer thinks Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is okay, but he believes L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) is better. Cramer thinks L3Harris is going to get a lot of business with Saudi Arabia because it has the best radars.

HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) is dead in the water, said Cramer. He added that it would take two or three quarters before it recovers.

Cramer thinks Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) had a good quarter, but the stock traded lower after the short squeeze.