AT&T, JetBlue And More 'Fast Money' Picks For September 19

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour said he likes AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T). He is bullish because he sees the stock as recession-proof and he is also optimistic about the activism in the name. He also likes its dividend yield.

Brian Kelly said if you believe we are going to have a rotation to cyclical stocks, you want to buy Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC).

Steve Grasso wants to buy Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) on the dip. He added that the stock has to hold $224 price level.

Guy Adami is a buyer of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU).