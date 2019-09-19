Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AT&T, JetBlue And More 'Fast Money' Picks For September 19

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 19, 2019 10:55am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour said he likes AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T). He is bullish because he sees the stock as recession-proof and he is also optimistic about the activism in the name. He also likes its dividend yield.

Brian Kelly said if you believe we are going to have a rotation to cyclical stocks, you want to buy Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC).

Steve Grasso wants to buy Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) on the dip. He added that the stock has to hold $224 price level.

Guy Adami is a buyer of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU).

Posted-In: Brian Kelly CNBC Fast Money Guy Adami Steve Grasso Tim SeymourMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JBLU + NSC)

Shippers To Benefit From Savannah If Roads Can Keep Up
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Precision Railroading Is OK So Far, But There Are Lots Of Concerns: FTR Panelists
US Rail Volumes Still Sluggish
Dorian Expected To Cause Delays For CSX, Norfolk Southern
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Bernstein: Costco Overvalued By 'Pretty Much Every Measure'