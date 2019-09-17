Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Ulta Beauty, Davita And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he has not given up on Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA). He thinks it's trading within 10% of a bottom. He wanted to wait until the next quarter, but he is fine with it.
Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is a very good company, said Cramer. He wants to buy the stock.
Cramer is a buyer of McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD). He is not concerned about the accounting issue and higher gasoline prices.
Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) is an expensive stock, but it's a good one, said Cramer.
Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) is a very well run bank, said Cramer. He advised his viewer to hold the stock.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) is too risky, said Cramer.
