Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Ulta Beauty, Davita And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2019 11:21am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he has not given up on Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA). He thinks it's trading within 10% of a bottom. He wanted to wait until the next quarter, but he is fine with it.

Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is a very good company, said Cramer. He wants to buy the stock.

Cramer is a buyer of McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD). He is not concerned about the accounting issue and higher gasoline prices.

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) is an expensive stock, but it's a good one, said Cramer.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) is a very well run bank, said Cramer. He advised his viewer to hold the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) is too risky, said Cramer.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLF + COUP)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2019
'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Shake Shack, Shopify And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2019
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
46 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Why Microcap Biotech Aclaris Is Rallying