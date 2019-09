'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Picks For September 16

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian recommended Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) as a buy.

Jon Najarian bought Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC). He noticed unusual options activity in the name.

Sarat Sethi wants to buy weakness in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL). He explained that it is trading lower just because crude oil is going up.

Bryn Talkington likes Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM). It has a 6% dividend yield.

Joe Terranova is a buyer of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN).