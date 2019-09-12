'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From September 11

On CNBC's 'Fast Money Halftime Report," Karen Firestone recommended SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) as a buy. She explained that it sells at 10 times earnings and the stock was cut in half.

Joe Terranova loves Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM).

Stephen Weiss said that he bought Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) on Tuesday.

Jon Najarian bought JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) during the show.

Pete Najarian noticed a monster call options buying in Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI). He thinks the stock is ready to break out.