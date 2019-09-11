Market Overview

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 11, 2019 11:30am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said we're nearing a bottom in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT). He would be careful and buy it slowly.

Paysign Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) is a nice small spec that has come down a lot, said Cramer. He added that the industry remains hot.

Cramer thinks it's not too late to add to a position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE).

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) is a communication infrastructure story and Cramer likes it.

Cramer believes Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) is bottoming.

Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) is a good company, said Cramer.

He wouldn't buy Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE: SLB). He got hurt owning the stock and he doesn't trust it anymore.

