On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova spoke about Visa Inc (NYSE: V) and Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA). He has a long position in Mastercard and said it's more expensive on price-to-earnings basis, but it has a higher growth. He is going to stay in Mastercard.

Stephen Weiss would own both stocks. He doesn't see much difference between them.

Jon Najarian would hold Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) and he would sell calls against the long position. He sees more competition for the company.

Jim Lebenthal thinks it would be a good idea to hold CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS). He believes the pullback makes no sense.