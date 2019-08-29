On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said that Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) has organic growth. It has diversified its business model and it is now in the services business. He owns the stock and he sees it at $225.

Stephen Weiss would hold Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR). He thinks that Carl Ichan is not in the stock for a little trade.

Brenda Vingiello said that Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) has a great organic growth story and for that reason, she thinks that it is worth hanging onto. She added that the valuation of the stock and the whole group has appreciated quite a bit, but it is still a great company.

Richard Saperstein likes Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC). He said that the industry is insulated from tariffs.

Jon Najarian loves Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT). He would not get out of the stock.