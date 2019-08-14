Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Alibaba, Lockheed Martin And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 14, 2019 11:58am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is not against owning Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA). He thinks that business is quite good.

Cramer likes Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP).

Instead of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM), Cramer would rather own Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN). He doesn't like the chicken business.

Cramer thinks DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) is a buy here because it has some breaking up to do.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is going higher, said Cramer.

If you want to own a steel company, the only one to own is Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE). He added that the dividend is good and its balance sheet is great.

Cramer prefers Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) over QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM).

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADP + BABA)

Alibaba To Report Q1 Earnings With U.S.-China Woes Unresolved
Investors Continue To Fret About Global Economy As Trade War Drags On
Market Remains On Edge As Tensions Between U.S., China Continue
Twists And Turns: This Week's Wild Ride Swings Through U.K., Italy, China
Why This China ETF Will Rise Again
Chinese Cloud Services Rivalry Heats Up As Alibaba, Tencent Face Off
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

U.S. Highway Trucker Preferred Routes