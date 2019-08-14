On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is not against owning Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA). He thinks that business is quite good.

Cramer likes Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP).

Instead of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM), Cramer would rather own Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN). He doesn't like the chicken business.

Cramer thinks DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) is a buy here because it has some breaking up to do.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is going higher, said Cramer.

If you want to own a steel company, the only one to own is Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE). He added that the dividend is good and its balance sheet is great.

Cramer prefers Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) over QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM).