Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Alibaba, Lockheed Martin And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is not against owning Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA). He thinks that business is quite good.
Cramer likes Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP).
Instead of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM), Cramer would rather own Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN). He doesn't like the chicken business.
Cramer thinks DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE: DD) is a buy here because it has some breaking up to do.
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is going higher, said Cramer.
If you want to own a steel company, the only one to own is Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE). He added that the dividend is good and its balance sheet is great.
Cramer prefers Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) over QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM).
