On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he doesn't like the airlines right now. It's not the right place to be. He would take a look at Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) when its dividend yield increases to more than 3%.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) is a good spec, said Cramer. He is aware he could lose money on the stock, but there's also a chance for a home run.

There has been a lot of insider selling in Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA), said Cramer. He explained that these stocks are coming in here and he would wait. He thinks there is no need to step up and buy the stock now.

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG) yields 4.5% and it trades at 11 times earnings, said Cramer. He said to a viewer he is in good hands with that stock.

Revolve Group LLC (NYSE: RVLV) had a terrific quarter, said Cramer. He would buy it.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW) is not for Cramer. He likes Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR).

Cramer wouldn't buy Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) right now, although it had a good quarter. He would wait for a pullback.